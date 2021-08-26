Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Benjamin Jullien's two first-half tries set Dragons on the way to their 17th win in 19 Super League games this season

Betfred Super League Salford (6) 14 Tries: Livett, Sarginson, Escare Goals: Inu Catalans Dragons (22) 42 Tries: Jullien 2, Goudemand, Kasiano, Davies, Chan, Langi Goals: Maloney 7

Catalans Dragons moved a step closer to a first Super League Leaders' Shield with a comfortable victory at Salford.

Catalans forged a 16-0 lead with three tries from props, two for Benjamin Jullien, one for Mickael Goudemand, only for Salford to score just before the break through Harvey Livett.

But there was time for Sam Kasiano's try to restore the 16-point cushion.

And Dragons added three more after the break from Tom Davies, Joe Chan and Samisoni Langi.

James Maloney kicked seven goals to complete their 17th win in 19 games, while Salford replied with late tries from Dan Sarginson and Morgan Escare.

But the hosts were left to rue the try Escare had chalked off for obstruction just after the break against his old club when they could have got back to within four points and Salford were down to 12 men after a yellow card for Michael McIlorum.

More to follow.

Salford: Escare; Sio, Inu, Sarginson, Williams; Lolohea, Atkin; Ormondroyd, Ackers, Johnson, Livett, Lannon, Burke.

Interchanges: Luckley, Roberts, Robson, Addy.

Catalans Dragons: S Tomkins; Davies, Laguerre, Langi, Yaha; Drinkwater, Maloney; Goudemand, McMeeken, Jullien, Dezaria, McIlorum, Bousquet.

Interchanges: Mourgue, Cozza, Chan, Kasiano.

Sin-bin: McIlorum

Referee: Liam Moore.