Jake Mamo's two tries took him top of the Super League try scorers' chart on 14

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (0) 6 Tries: Wardle Goals: Russell Warrington (14) 26 Tries: Mamo 2, Cooper, King Goals: Ratchford 5

Warrington Wolves scored two tries in each half as they proved too strong for Huddersfield.

The visitors led 14-0 at the break thanks to two Jake Mamo tries, both converted by Stefan Ratchford, who added a penalty.

Mike Cooper added a third try before Jake Wardle's try got the hosts on the scoresheet, converted by Olly Russell.

But Toby King's converted try completed the scoring as Warrington restored their 20-point advantage.

Giants won 26-20 when the sides met at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in May, but Wire's revenge bid was off and running once centre Mamo had scored his first try against the run of play, finishing off a move involving Chris Hill, Jack Hughes and Josh Thewlis.

On 28 minutes, Wire doubled their lead when Gareth Widdop broke through.

After collecting Will Pryce's grubber, he did not have the legs to make it but Mamo latched on to it to score again - a try that took him to 14 for the season in Super League, one clear of Catalans Dragons winger Tom Davies, Hull KR winger Ryan Hall and Hull winger Adam Swift.

Ratchford kicked a first-half penalty but there was no more scoring until 12 minutes from time when Cooper latched onto Widdop's grubber kick to touch down by the posts.

Wardle then climbed highest to catch Russell's bomb for a 72nd-minute consolation try, but Wire had the final word through King.

Huddersfield: Golding; McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Leutele, Cudjoe; Pryce, Cogger; Greenwood, Peats, Trout, Jones, McQueen, Yates.

Interchanges: Russell, Peteru, Wood, English.

Warrington: Ratchford; Thewlis, King, Mamo, Lineham; Widdop, Williams; Hill, D Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hughes, Philbin.

Interchanges: Ashton, Davis, Mulhern, Akauola.

Referee: James Child (RFL)