Jacob Miller has now kicked drop-goals in consecutive games for Wakefield Trinity

Betfred Super League Wakefield (6) 20 Tries: Tanginoa, Crowther, Arundel Goals: Lino 3 Drop-goals: Miller, Hampshire Leeds (12) 13 Tries: Leeming, Dwyer Goals: Martin 2 Drop-goal: Lui

Wakefield maintained their impressive form as they edged out play-off chasing Leeds Rhinos for a third Super League win in four games.

Kruise Leeming touched down to put Leeds ahead but Kelepi Tanginoa pulled the hosts level after 32 minutes.

Brad Dwyer re-established the visitors' advantage but Jordan Crowther had Trinity level again.

Jacob Miller and Rob Lui exchanged late drop-goals before Ryan Hampshire kicked another for Trinity.

Joe Arundel then went over to seal victory for Wakefield and continued their renaissance under temporary boss Willie Poching.

It also followed their fightback win against Hull KR on Thursday.

The defeat dented Leeds' play-off aspirations off the back of a morale-boosting win against Wigan last week as they dropped to sixth.

It was a tough start for the visitors as they lost Matt Prior to the sin-bin for a high tackle, but they took the lead through Leeming despite being a player down.

Dwyer ran in Leeds' second try, again converted by Rhyse Martin, to stretch their lead to 12-6 just before the half-time hooter with his sixth try in seven games.

But after Crowther's effort, Miller kicked his second drop-goal in as many games to give Trinity a one-point lead - just after Prior again went into the bin along with Wakefield's Chris Green.

Leeds then lost Callum McLelland to a leg injury, but valiantly got back on level terms when Lui successfully kicked a drop-goal.

But Hampshire and Arundel's contributions - along with a third conversion from Mason Lino - sealed a memorable success for Poching's side.

Wakefield: Hampshire, Kershaw, Arundel, Senior, Johnstone, Miller, Lino, Crowther, Tanginoa, Pitts, Green, Kay, Battye.

Interchanges: Wood, Fifita, Aydin, Batchelor.

Leeds: Myler, Handley, Newman, T Briscoe, L Briscoe, Lui, Leeming, Tetevano, Martin, Donaldson, Prior, Dwyer, Thompson.

Interchanges: Vuniyayawa, McLelland, Holroyd, Smith.

Referee: C. Kendall.