Will Pryce's try against Hull Kingston Rovers was his fourth this season so far

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (22) 40 Tries: Russell, Jones, Leutele, Wood, Pryce, Greenwood, Peteru Goals : Pryce 6 Hull KR (12) 28 Tries : Lewis, Linnett 2, Minikin, Hall, Parcell Goals: Milnes 2

Huddersfield Giants stopped the rot of three defeats in a row by beating Hull KR in an entertaining game of 13 tries.

The Giants led 22-12 at half time with scores from Mikey Lewis, Josh Jones, Ricky Leutele and Sam Wood, with OIiver Russell, Kane Linnett and Greg Minikin replying for Rovers.

Ryan Hall's try cut the gap to eight points before Will Pryce, Joe Greenwood and Nathaniel Peteru set up the win.

Rovers had no answer despite late tries from Linnett and Matt Parcel.

Despite defeat and dropping to eighth spot, Rovers remain in play-off contention going into the final three games of the regular season.

More to follow.

Huddersfield: Ashall-Bott, Cujdoe, Wardle, Leutele, Wood, Pryce, Russell, Lawrence, Peats, Greenwood, Jones, McQueen, Yates.

Interchanges: English, Cogger, Hewitt, Peteru

Hull KR: Crooks, Hall, Minikin, Takairangi, Kenny-Dowell, Lewis, Milnes, Lawler, Linnett, Johnson, Vete, Litten, King.

Interchanges: Parcell, Storton, Maher, Mustapha