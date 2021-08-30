Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mark Percival's early second-half score turned round St Helens' interval deficit at the Halliwell Jones

Betfred Super League Warrington (14) 14 Tries: Currie, Williams Goals: Ratchford 3 St Helens (10) 24 Tries: Naiqama, Dodd, Percival, Bentley Goals: Coote 4

Warrington let slip a half-time lead as St Helens came from behind to avenge their 6-2 home defeat by Wire in June.

After home tries by Ben Currie and George Williams, cancelled out by two Saints tries from Kevin Naiqama and Lewis Dodd, Stefan Ratchford's boot edged Wire into a 14-10 lead.

But Mark Percival and James added two more St Helens tries.

Lachlan Coote converted both and added a late penalty to complete an individual eight-point haul.

Percival's early second-half score was key but Saints' fourth try was highly fortunate.

A kick through took a ludicrous bounce back over the covering Ratchford's head, allowing the unmarked Bentley to scoop up and cross the line to score.

The game ended with only 23 men on the park after Tom Lineham's stiff-arm head-high challenge was followed by a mass brawl almost on the final whistle to bring yellow cards also for Warrington's Gareth Widdop and Saints forward Bentley, his third in as many appearances.

Second-placed Saints now go into this Saturday evening's top-of-the-table Magic Weekend clash with league leaders Catalans Dragons - the game that may settle who finishes first after the Perpignan side beat struggling Leigh earlier on Monday.

Warrington: Ratchford; Lineham, Mamo, King, Thewlis; Williams, Widdop, Hill, D Clark, Philbin, Currie, Hughes, J Clark.

Interchanges: Longstaff, Walker, Mulhern, Akauola.

Sin-bin: Lineham (74), Widdop (80).

St Helens: Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Welsby, Dodd, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Mata'utia, Bentley, Knowles.

Interchanges: McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Pa'asi, Batchelor, Wingfield.

Sin-bin: Bentley (80).

Referee: Liam Moore.