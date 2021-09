Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook helped Saints win the Challenge Cup for the first time since 2008 earlier this season

St Helens forward Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook has signed a new one-year deal to keep him at the club until the end of the 2022 season.

The 35-year-old joined Saints from Harlequins in 2011 and has made 313 appearances.

He has won three Grand Finals and one Challenge Cup.