Curtis Sironen made his NRL debut at the age of 18 when he turned out for Wests Tigers

St Helens have signed second rower Curtis Sironen from NRL side Manly Sea Eagles on a two-year deal to begin from next season.

The 28-year-old forward joins having made 65 appearances for Manly, scoring 17 tries for the club.

"I am very excited about the next chapter in my career and I couldn't have hoped to have signed with a better club," he told the Saints website.

"Every Australian player knows Saints set the benchmark in the Super League."

In 2012, Sironen made his NRL debut aged 18 for Wests Tigers and he moves to England with the option of a further year on his Saints deal.

"It was a very easy decision for me because I always wanted to play in England at some stage and I feel now is the right time to be making the move," he continued:

"My ex-Manly teammate Joel Thompson also told me some wonderful things about the club and its supporters."