Peter Mata'utia kicked all of his conversions for Castleford, including his own late try

Betfred Super League Castleford (16) 29 Tries: McShane, Smith, Holmes, Turner, Mata'utia Goals: Mata'utia 5 Drop-goal: Turner Salford (12) 18 Tries: Sio, Burgess, Hingano Goals: Inu 3

Castleford Tigers opened the 2021 Magic Weekend with a hard-fought Super League victory over out-of-form Salford Red Devils at St James' Park.

Paul McShane and Daniel Smith scored either side of Ken Sio's try for Salford as Castleford led early on.

Joe Burgess levelled before Oliver Holmes put Cas on top at the break and Jordan Turner extended their lead.

Ata Hingano put Salford back in it before Peter Mata'utia supplemented his work with the boot with a late Cas try.

Victory for Castleford avenges their defeat in July by Salford, who slump to a fifth defeat in seven games, while the Tigers also boost their hopes of sealing a play-off spot this season.

Salford suffered a pre-match setback when they lost Harvey Livett to injury in the warm-up, meaning Oliver Roberts started in his place and Matt Costello joined the bench.

Despite that, they rallied after Castleford's useful start, and they kept themselves within touching distance throughout the match.

There were further injury blows for Salford as the game drew to a close, with Krisnan Inu forced off with a hamstring problem, while Roberts was withdrawn with a rib injury.

Meanwhile, Castleford boss Daryl Powell was forced to play Turner and Mata'utia as makeshift half-backs due to injuries, while hooker Paul McShane came off with an abdominal injury.

Jordan Turner's late drop-goal against his former side capped a fine win for the Tigers, who had been pushed by Salford for much of the encounter.

The match was the first of this year's Magic Weekend, which returns after last year's event at Newcastle United's St James' Park was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Castleford: Evalds, Olpherts, Blair, Shenton, Clare, Mata'utia, Turner, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Holmes, Smith, McShane, Griffin.

Interchanges: Milner, Foster, Hepi, Matagi.

Salford: Escare, Sio, Inu, Sarginson, Burgess, Lolohea, Hingano, Johnson, Atkin, Burke, Roberts, Robson, Brown.

Interchanges: Luckley, Costello, Lannon, Addy.

Referee: C. Kendall.