Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Catalans Dragons half-back James Maloney (right) will retire from the sport at the end of the 2021 season

Betfred Super League St Helens (18) 30 Tries: Mata'utia 2, Makinson, Coote, Knowles Goals: Coote 5 Catalans Dragons (6) 31 Tries: Tomkins, Bousquet, Whare, Dudson, Kasiano Goals: Maloney 5 Drop-goal: Maloney

Catalans Dragons pulled off one of the most stunning comebacks in sporting history as they came from 30-12 down with four minutes left to beat St Helens at St James' Park.

James Maloney's golden-point drop-goal ties up a first Super League leaders' shield for the French side.

But he only got the chance after three quickfire Catalans tries from Dean Whare, Gil Dudson and Sam Kasiano.

Lachlan Coote missed a drop for Saints before Maloney's long-range winner.

With just two games left, Dragons' 19th victory in 21 Super League games this season increases their win percentage from 90 to 90.48 per cent, while Saints drops from 83.33 to 78.95

But, even if Catalans lost their last two games, they would only drop to 82.60, while two Saints wins would only lift them to 80.95.

More to follow.

Sione Mata'utia scored two of St Helens' tries against Catalans Dragons at St James' Park

St Helens: Coote; Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace; Welsby, Dodd; Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Mata'utia, Bentley, Knowles.

Interchanges: Amor, Pa'asi, Batchelor, Wingfield.

Sin-bin: Percival (6), Langi (GP+5).

Catalans Dragons: S Tomkins; Davies, Whare, Langi, Yaha; Maloney, Drinkwater; Bousquet, McIlorum, Dezaria, Whitley, McMeeken, Goudemand.

Interchanges: Mourgue, Dudson, J Tomkins, Kasiano.

Sin-bin: Kasiano (37).

Referee: Liam Moore (RFL).