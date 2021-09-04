Magic Weekend: Leeds 25-24 Hull - Leeming wins it for Rhinos with golden-point drop

Kruise Leeming had earlier been one of Leeds Rhinos' four try scorers on Tyneside
Betfred Super League
Leeds Rhinos (14) 25
Tries: Martin, Newman, Leeming, Broadbent Goals: Martin 4 Drop-goal: Leeming
Hull FC (16) 24
Tries: Houghton, Tuimavave, Connor Goals: Sneyd 6

Kruise Leeming was Leeds' extra-time hero as they beat Hull with Magic Weekend's second dramatic golden-point drop-goal in successive games.

Hull were 16-14 at the break thanks to Marc Sneyd's boot after tries from Danny Houghton and Carlos Tuimavave cancelled out efforts from Rhyse Martin and Harry Newman for the Rhinos.

A Jake Connor try put Hull clear before Leeming and Jack Broadbent responded.

Leeming's drop-goal sealed victory to cap a dramatic day at St James' Park.

In the first half of the 10 minutes of extra-time, Leeming and Richie Myler both screwed drop-kick attempts wide before Martin hit the bar with another.

Sneyd also tried his luck from long range in the second period for Hull before fifth-placed Leeds set up the perfect attacking platform in front of the sticks and Leeming kicked his first-ever drop-goal.

It followed similar golden-point drama as Catalans beat St Helens 31-30 with James Maloney's drop-goal confirming a first Super League Leaders' Shield for the French side.

Rhinos looking good for play-offs

Richard Agar's Leeds strengthened their play-off hopes against his old club with a fourth Rhinos win in five matches

But a seventh defeat in eight games for Brett Hodgson's side leaves their top-six hopes in jeopardy.

Hull, in eighth spot, must now win both their last two matches and hope either Leeds or Castleford lose both theirs.

The last game of a thrilling Magic Weekend Saturday kicked off 30 minutes late because of the Catalans clash with Saints - but this had a memorable finale too.

Leeds made a great start when Martin forced his way over, then converted his own try and a penalty for an 8-0 lead.

But Myler fumbled the ball from Sneyd's kick to gift a try to hooker Houghton and Sneyd levelled with a couple of goals before hoisting a high kick for centre Tuimavave to touch down and put Hull ahead.

Leeds hit back as Newman crashed through for a converted try, only for Sneyd's second penalty to Hull 16-14 in front at the break.

Carlos Tuimavave scored the second of Hull's three tries in Newcastle
Sneyd added another penalty, then converted a try for Connor - back at half-back to accommodate the return of fit-again Jamie Shaul.

But Newman set up Leeming to score in the corner and, after a disallowed Luke Briscoe try for a foot in touch, Broadbent took Myler's pass to go over nine minutes from time.

The conversion looked a formality for Martin, but the Papua New Guinea captain sent his kick wide and the scores were locked at 24-24.

It took four failed one-point efforts in extra time before Leeming finally succeeded.

