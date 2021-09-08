Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh Jones has made 20 appearances in Super League this season

Huddersfield Giants forward Josh Jones has signed a new three-year deal.

The 28-year-old has played 21 times in all competitions this year after joining from Hull FC in December 2020.

"I want to win things with the club. (Coach) Ian Watson has never been one to shirk the desire to win," he told the club website. external-link

"He's been in back-to-back finals, but he's in a great club with a great owner and board and it's time for this club to be successful."