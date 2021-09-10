Chris Hill has scored two tries in 18 Super League appearances for Warrington this season

Huddersfield Giants have signed England and Great Britain prop Chris Hill form Warrington on a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old, who has been at the Wolves for nine years, has won 29 England caps and and toured with the Lions in 2019, winning four caps.

Hill won two Challenge Cups with Warrington and played in seven major finals including four Super League Grand Finals.

He was part of the Wolves squad that won the 2016 League Leaders' Shield.

"He adds leadership to the group, he's been there and done it: won Challenge Cup finals, played in Grand Finals, and played for England and Great Britain," Giants head coach Ian Watson told the club website. external-link

"He's been in and around every kind of environment you want and he's exactly the kind of person to educate our younger players.

"When he's with us, the younger players will see how he conducts himself and how he goes about things and what kind of person, on and off the field, he is.

"He'll lead from the front, he's probably been one of the best front-rowers in the competition this year and he'll be looking to get into the World Cup squad, which will mean he's motivated to perform and lead the team on and off the field."

Hill, who has scored 35 tries in 288 Super League appearances for Warrington, says despite entering the latter stages of his career he can still make a difference at his new club:

"I've got a lot left to give and it's great to have the opportunity to come here and play for Huddersfield Giants.

"I get on well with Ian Watson and I used to play with him at Leigh so I have the connection. It's nice to come over and settle right in.

"Me and Ian Watson worked on the Great Britain tour together, I know his style of play and I know what he's like. I'm expecting an intense, rugby-orientated style of coaching. I know how he plays and what he wants in games and what he looks for from his players.

"I have big expectations of this team. We're looking to fight for a role in that top six and to play in the bigger games - I've played in some of the bigger games myself and I'm looking forward to doing that here."