Oliver Holmes made his Castleford debut at the age of 17 in 2010

Castleford Tigers forward Oliver Holmes has played his final game for the club after being ruled out for at least six weeks with a neck injury.

Holmes, 29, is joining Warrington Wolves at the end of the campaign, having spent his entire career at Cas.

The Tigers play Wire in the final regular season game on Thursday and a win could see them reach the play-offs.