Wakefield's Mason Lino has been flawless with the boot in recent weeks

Betfred Super League Wakefield (34) 44 Tries: Senior, Batchelor, Tanginoa 2, Miller, Fifita, Hampshire, Kay Goals: Lino 5, Fifita Hull FC (0) 12 Tries: Vulikijapani, Connor Goals: Connor 2

Wakefield finished their Super League season in style with a big victory over Hull FC at the Mobile Rocket Stadium.

Trinity were 34-0 up at half-time with a six-try demolition of the visitors, Mason Lino kicking five conversions.

Lino's second kick was his 36th successful conversion in a row - a new record in both Super League and NRL.

Hull's Mitieli Vulikijapani and Jake Connor crossed before tries for Trinity's Kelepi Tanginoa and Liam Kay.

The match was still full of intensity even though both sides were unable to qualify for the play-offs with Wakefield outstanding before the break.

After Innes Senior and James Batchelor scored early tries for Trinity, Lino's second conversion earned him the record as he surpassed Hazem El Mazri and Henry Paul.

Further scores for Tanginoa, Jacob Miller, David Fifita and Ryan Hampshire, who finished off a superb team move, made it 34-0 just after the half-hour mark.

Trinity had to wait until the 75th minute for their seventh try, as Hull restored some pride after the break, when Tanginoa bulldozed his way in.

With an end-of-season feel about the game, Tonga prop Fifita kicked the two points before Kay added gloss to the result.

Wakefield move up a place to end up ninth in the table, while Hull FC finish eighth.

Wakefield: Hampshire, Senior, Arundel, Lyne, Kay, Miller, Lino, Crowther, Tanginoa, Batchelor, Arona, Wood, Battye.

Interchanges: Fifita, Wood, Green, Aydin.

Hull FC: Shaul, Vulikijapani, Scott, Tuimavave, Faraimo, Connor, McNamara, Sao, Johnstone, Satae, Ma'u, Savelio, Lane.

Interchanges: Fash, Bowden, Wynne, Hookem.