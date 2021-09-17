Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

James McDonnell was recalled from loan to play his part for Wigan

Betfred Super League Wigan (6) 12 Tries: Isa, McDonnell Goals: Hardaker 2 Catalans (0) 8 Tries: Davies, Laguerre

Wigan Warriors will play Leeds in the first round of the Super League play-offs after beating leaders Catalans Dragons in the regular-season closer.

Willie Isa scored the only try of the first half to put the Cherry and Whites in front at the DW Stadium.

Ex-Wigan winger Tom Davies replied for the Dragons, before James McDonnell crossed to extend Wigan's lead.

Mathieu Laguerre added a second Dragons try but again James Maloney missed from the tee as the Dragons fell short.

The visitors suffered a more telling blow losing Sam Tomkins to injury during the first half of the match.

Meanwhile, the Catalans will have a week off to prepare for their semi-final in which they are 80 minutes from a first Grand Final.

Wigan: Hardaker; Bibby, Isa, Gildart, Halsall; Smith, Hastings; Clubb, Shorrocks, Bullock, Pearce-Paul, McDonnell, Partington.

Interchanges: Byrne, Clark, Havard, O'Neill.

Catalans Dragons: S. Tomkins; Davies, Langi, Whare, Laguerre; Maloney, Drinkwater; Dudson, McIlorum, Bousquet, McMeeken, Whitley, J. Tomkins.

Interchanges: Mourgue, Goudemand, Garcia, Kasiano.