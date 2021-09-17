Super League: Wigan Warriors 12-8 Catalans Dragons - Hosts win to head to lift play-off spirits
|Wigan (6) 12
|Tries: Isa, McDonnell Goals: Hardaker 2
|Catalans (0) 8
|Tries: Davies, Laguerre
Wigan Warriors will play Leeds in the first round of the Super League play-offs after beating leaders Catalans Dragons in the regular-season closer.
Willie Isa scored the only try of the first half to put the Cherry and Whites in front at the DW Stadium.
Ex-Wigan winger Tom Davies replied for the Dragons, before James McDonnell crossed to extend Wigan's lead.
Mathieu Laguerre added a second Dragons try but again James Maloney missed from the tee as the Dragons fell short.
The visitors suffered a more telling blow losing Sam Tomkins to injury during the first half of the match.
Meanwhile, the Catalans will have a week off to prepare for their semi-final in which they are 80 minutes from a first Grand Final.
Wigan: Hardaker; Bibby, Isa, Gildart, Halsall; Smith, Hastings; Clubb, Shorrocks, Bullock, Pearce-Paul, McDonnell, Partington.
Interchanges: Byrne, Clark, Havard, O'Neill.
Catalans Dragons: S. Tomkins; Davies, Langi, Whare, Laguerre; Maloney, Drinkwater; Dudson, McIlorum, Bousquet, McMeeken, Whitley, J. Tomkins.
Interchanges: Mourgue, Goudemand, Garcia, Kasiano.