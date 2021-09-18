Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sebastine Ikahihifo made 78 appearances in his first three seasons with Huddersfield

Huddersfield Giants forward Sebastine Ikahihifo has returned to the Super League club after two seasons on loan with Salford Red Devils.

Ikahihifo, 30, made 28 appearances for Salford, including the 17-16 Challenge Cup final defeat by Leeds in 2020.

He originally joined Giants from Australian NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons in 2016, having previously been at New Zealand Warriors.

He was selected for the Super League Dream Team in 2017.

Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson, who took Ikahihifo to Salford, said: "He's a great fella to have around.

"Everyone knows he's a great bloke but, if anyone knows one thing about him, it's that he can play rugby. He plays the way you want him to play. Tough and playing for his team-mates.

"He was one of the best front-rowers in the competition a few years ago. We felt like we were getting him back to his best at Salford and he's been close to his best this season."

"I'm looking forward to working with Ian Watson again," said Ikahihifo. "He's one of the smartest coaches I've worked with and he uses me really well."

Huddersfield, who finish their Super League season - their first campaign under Watson - against Leigh on Sunday, are 10th in the table, a place above Salford.