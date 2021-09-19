Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Liam Walsh tries to grab former team-mate Kevin Brown's shirt in one of his six Widnes appearances

Former professional rugby league player Liam Walsh has died at the age of 23, his former club Widnes have confirmed.

The back-rower came through at Halton Hornets before joining the Vikings, where he played six first-team games and also represented England Academy.

Walsh was remembered by Widnes at Sunday's game at Swinton with a minute's silence and black armbands.

"I am devastated to hear the news of Liam's passing this morning," chief executive Phil Finney said. external-link

"Liam was a very special person and a very important part of our club for a number of years.

"He made a lasting impression on everyone he met with his sense of humour and contagious personality. He was a one-off and will be remembered with great fondness by all at the club who had the pleasure of knowing him.

"We are all thinking about his family and friends at this really sad time."

Rugby Football League vice-president Mike Smith said: "This is a terrible tragedy and our hearts go out to Liam's family and friends.

"From what I hear of Liam, it is clear that he was a very popular young man of whom his family can be extremely proud. He'll be greatly missed and we will offer the club and the family whatever support we can."