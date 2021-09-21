Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jack Ormondroyd had a spell with Leeds Rhinos between two stints with Featherstone Rovers

Salford Red Devils forward Jack Ormondroyd has signed a new two-year deal that will keep him with the Super League club until the end of 2023.

The 29-year-old joined the Red Devils from Featherstone in 2020 and has gone on to make 26 appearances for the club.

"I'm really pleased to have Jack with us for another two years," director of rugby and operations Ian Blease said.

"I think his game has really improved this season and he's been one of our most consistent players."