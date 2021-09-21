Alex Sutcliffe: Castleford Tigers sign Leeds Rhinos second row on two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Castleford Tigers have signed Leeds Rhinos second row forward Alex Sutcliffe on a two-year deal.
The 22-year-old has made four Super League appearances this season and was part of the Rhinos team that won the Challenge Cup in 2020.
"I can't wait, I am really looking forward to it and I'm itching to get going," he told the club website.
"I have always admired how Cas play and I love the fans there. The fans are such a big part of it, for me."