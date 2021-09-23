Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Warrington recorded a 50-26 win over Hull KR in the regular season

Betfred Super League elimination play-off Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 24 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull KR head coach Tony Smith says his team have been underdogs all year as they prepare to face Warrington in the play-off eliminator.

The Robins, who finished sixth, have been this season's surprise package after finishing last in 2020.

"They're a good team and a dangerous team. We'll give them the respect they deserve," he told BBC Radio Humberside.

"We go into it as underdogs but that suits us. I think we have been considered that all season."

He added: "Most people have said how much they have enjoyed how we have played and we have been given a lot of credit and recognition for that.

"I'm really proud of what the group has done this season and how they have gone about their business. Nothing would surprise me."

Price calls for calm heads

Defeat on Friday would mean the end for Steve Price's time in charge of the Wire.

The Australian is being replaced by Daryl Powell for the 2022 season after three campaigns.

Price, who led the Wolves to success in the 2019 Challenge Cup, said that his side's additional experience of playing in bigger games would not necessarily have an impact on the result.

"We've got to be at our best. These special moments are what you coach and play rugby for," he told BBC Radio Humberside.

"If you've been there and done it before, it's huge but also every game is different so it's about how we manage it. You need calm heads in big games and that's what I'll be looking for."

Team news

Warrington will be without Mike Cooper as he serves a one-match suspension.

Daryl Clark, Toby King and Danny Walker all return after injuries.

Hull KR are without Matt Parcell (pectoral) but George Lawler returns after a thumb injury.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Ashton, Austin, Charnley, D. Clark, J. Clark, Currie, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Longstaff, Mamo, Mulhern, Philbin, Ratchford, Thewlis, Walker, Widdop, Williams, Wrench.

Hull KR (from): Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Abdull, Vete, Sims, Takairangi, Linnett, Litten, Lawler, King, Storton, Dagger, Lewis, Keyes, Milnes, Maher, Johnson, Mustapha, Tate, Whur, Keinhorst.