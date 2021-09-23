Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ken Sio scored nine tries in the final four games of the regular season

Salford Red Devils winger Ken Sio has signed a new two-year deal.

The 30-year-old Australian was Super League's top tryscorer in the 2021 regular season with 19.

Sio joined the Red Devils for the 2019 season and helped them reach the Grand Final that year.

Salford finished 11th in Super League this campaign and will start next season under a new head coach after Richard Marshall left by mutual consent on Wednesday.