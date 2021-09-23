Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hull FC's Jake Connor, St Helens' Jonny Lomax, Catalans' Sam Tomkins, Warrington's Gareth Widdop and Hull KR's Jordan Abdull are on the 2021 Steve Prescott Man of Steel shortlist.

Super League's annual 'star' award is decided by points accrued on a round-by-round basis across the season.

Tomkins won the award in 2012 at Wigan, and would become only the fourth man to win multiple Man of Steel crowns.

The winner will be named at the Super League Awards on Saturday, 4 October.

It is the first time since the 2014 season that all five contenders are English, which bodes well for England head coach Shaun Wane in his preparations for the rescheduled World Cup in 2022.

England international Tomkins would join Paul Sculthorpe and Andy Farrell in esteemed company with a second win, while the great Ellery Hanley is the only player to have won it three times.

How they measured up

Sam Tomkins (Catalans): Helped Dragons win the League Leaders' Shield in 2021. Third in try assists with 20. Scored 10 tries from full-back as part of a dangerous attack.

Jake Connor (Hull FC): Disappointing season for Hull but Connor was a shining light. Made 22 assists and scored six tries despite missing part of the season through injury.

Jordan Abdull (Hull KR): Helped put Hull KR in position for the play-offs despite foot and thumb injuries halting his involvement. Had 13 assists and four tries to his name from 13 games.

Jonny Lomax (St Helens): Although missing part of the run-in, England international Lomax has been a creative outlet for Saints with 14 assists in 17 games.

Gareth Widdop (Warrington): Widdop's second season at Wire has outshone his first, and his combination with Stef Ratchford, Blake Austin and, latterly, George Williams has been key to their top-three placing. Weighed in with 10 tries and 13 assists.

