Hull FC centre Josh Griffin has signed a new deal to remain with the Super League club for a further two years.

The 31-year-old joined from Salford Red Devils for 2017 and won the Challenge Cup in his first season.

Griffin has been on the sidelines for the second half of this season having injured his Achilles in the Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by St Helens.

"It was a really easy decision for me to stay here. I love being here in Hull and at the club," Griffin said.

"Me and my family have settled down nicely in the five years we have been here and to be staying here for at least another two years is fantastic.

"All my focus is on returning to action next year and playing my part in helping the team return to the levels we know it should be at - that's challenging for trophies."