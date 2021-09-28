Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

As well as his player of the year win, Sam Tomkins has also been named in the 2021 Super League Dream Team

Catalans Dragons full-back Sam Tomkins has been voted the Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters Association player of the year for the third time.

The 32-year-old won the award in 2011 and 2012 during his time with Wigan Warriors.

Tomkins, who is also nominated for this year's Steve Prescott Man of Steel award, helped Catalans win their first League Leaders' Shield this season.

"I'm reaping the rewards of the guys in front of me playing well," he said.

"The season's gone well for me but it goes hand in hand as a full-back, you can play well if the guys in front of you are doing well.

"We've got players in the team that have been eight and nine out of 10 all year and, for me to play in a confident group on the front foot, as a full-back that gives you the opportunity to play well."

England international Tomkins polled two-thirds of association members' votes ahead of Castleford hooker, and 2020 Man of Steel, Paul McShane as well as St Helens' Lachlan Coote, Alex Walmsley and Morgan Knowles.

The French side take on Hull KR in Perpignan on Thursday for a place in next month's Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Catalans owner Bernard Guasch was also awarded the Association's merit award for services to rugby league.

Guasch has overseen Les Dracs' rise since their entry into Super League, including their 2018 Challenge Cup win, and weathered the financial impact that the coronavirus pandemic had on their 2020 season.