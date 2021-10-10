Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Toulouse full-back Mark Kheirallah kicked four penalties and three conversions for an individual 14-point haul

Betfred Super League Grand Final Toulouse (16) 34 Tries: Jussaume 2, Schaumkel, Hansen, Ford Goals: Kheirallah 7 Featherstone Rovers (0) 12 Tries: Ferres, Davies Goals: Hall 2

Featherstone Rovers suffered defeat in the Million Pound Game for the second successive time as Toulouse triumphed to become only the second French side to reach Super League.

Rovers, beaten by Toronto in 2019, were up against it when they turned round at half-time 16-0 down on French soil.

They did score two second-half tries through Brett Ferres and John Davies.

But tries from Mathieu Jussaume (2), Latrelle Schaumkel, Harrison Hansen and Jonathan Ford did the job.

Mark Kheirallah kicked four penalties and three conversions for an individual 14-point haul as Toulouse won the honour of becoming the 24th club to be allowed into Super League.

It caps a true breakthrough season for French rugby league, coming in the wake of Catalans Dragons winning the Super League leaders' shield and falling just short in Saturday night's Grand Final against St Helens.

More to follow.

Toulouse: Kheirallah; Hitchcox, Jussaume, Vaivai, Schaumkel; Ford, Gigot; Hansen, White, Casty, Peyroux, Bretherton, Marion.

Replacements: Pelissier, Paulo, Garbutt, Sangare.

Featherstone: Walker; Gale, Hardcastle, Welham, Hall; Chisholm, Brown; Lockwood, Jones, Kopczak, Ferres, Halton, Field.

Replacements: Davies, Bussey, Parata, Ferguson.

Referee: Robert Hicks (RFL)