Lewis Peachey has made 12 appearances for Casteleford since making his debut in 2019

Castleford Tigers forward Lewis Peachey has signed new deal to keep him at the club until the end of next season.

The 20-year-old made seven appearances in Super League this year.

"I am really happy to be staying. With a new coach coming in next year, I am hoping to push on and hopefully get some more game time," he told the club website. external-link

"I got a few games this year, probably more than I thought and I am hoping to get the same or even more next year."