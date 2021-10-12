Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mahe Fonua also has the option of extending the Tigers deal beyond 2022

Castleford Tigers have signed former Hull FC outside back Mahe Fonua on an initial one-year deal.

Fonua, 28, left Hull after two seasons back with the club where he previously won two Challenge Cups under newly installed Tigers boss Lee Radford.

The ex-Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers centre or wing teams up with ex-Hull team-mate Bureta Faraimo for 2022.

"One of the key factors for me signing with Cas was the relationship I have with Lee," Fonua said.

"For me, I think the timing has been ideal, with Radford coming in, the start of a new chapter, and the new signings he's bringing into the club - I'm really excited to be a part of it.

"I see the squad he's aiming to build, and I wanted to be part of it. I think our team can do some damage and who wouldn't want to be part of that?"