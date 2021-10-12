Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Both Man of Steel and Woman of Steel Sam Tomkins and Jodie Cunningham are likely to feature

International Test double-header Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 23 October Kick-off: Women's 12:00 BST, men's 14:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two (women's) and BBC One (men's)

International rugby league will return to BBC television screens with England men's and women's teams featuring in a double-header against France.

The two matches, played back-to-back at Perpignan's Stade Gilbert Brutus on 23 October, will be shown live on BBC One and BBC Two respectively.

Both Tests will be played on the day that the Rugby League World Cup 2021 was due to kick off in Newcastle.

That tournament has been delayed for 12 months because of coronavirus issues.

Craig Richards' women, who kick off at 12:30 BST, will be playing their first Test match since a 60-0 thrashing of Wales in June this year.

Meanwhile, England's men - who follow suit at 14:30 - will be playing only their second game under new coach Shaun Wane.

He saw his new charges lose narrowly to the Combined Nations All Stars in June.

They last played France in October 2018, beating them 44-6 at Leigh Sports Village, but French rugby league is currently on a high after the success of Catalans in the Super League this year and Toulouse winning promotion into the top flight.

Former Catalans coach Laurent Frayssinous takes charge of the French side for the first time, with the support of Sydney Roosters' head coach Trent Robinson.

The success of Catalans in reaching a Grand Final and Toulouse's Championship exploits are expected to trigger a full house in Perpignan for what will be an early dress rehearsal for France hosting the World Cup in 2025.

Coverage of the women's game begins on BBC Two at 11:45, while the men's game will be shown live on BBC One with build up starting at 14:00.