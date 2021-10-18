David Fusitu'a was the NRL's top try-scorer in 2018 with 23 tries

Leeds Rhinos have signed winger David Fusitu'a on a two-year contract from National Rugby League side New Zealand Warriors.

The 27-year-old has played 108 NRL games for the Warriors and has scored 61 tries during his time with the club.

"It is going to be something new and fresh. Me and my family are excited to come over to England," he said.

"Leeds play an exciting brand of rugby league and I am excited to come over and be a part of that."

Fusitu'a, who can also play centre and full-back, completes Leeds' overseas player quota for the 2022 season, following the signings of Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer, while Matt Prior, Zane Tetevano, Bodene Thompson and Rhyse Martin will all stay with the club.

A New Zealand international, Fusitu'a finished as the NRL's top try-scorer in 2018 with 23 tries.

"Undoubtedly, he is a world-class talent, you only need to look at his highlights reel and see the spectacular tries he can score to know he will soon become a crowd favourite at the Rhinos," head coach Richard Agar said.

"In the modern era, it is rare that a player of his ability becomes available for a Super League club and it is a great boost for us to have beaten off competition from a number of clubs to have secured his signature."