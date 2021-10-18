Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lee Kershaw damaged an ACL in Wakefield's penultimate game of the season

Winger Lee Kershaw has signed a new two-year deal at Wakefield Trinity, to run to the end of the 2023 season.

The 22-year-old scored five tries in 19 games during 2021, before picking up an anterior cruciate ligament injury late on in the year.

Kershaw, who has also had loan stints at Oldham, scored on his debut against Leeds in 2019 and made himself a regular fixture in 2021.

"Obviously, it wasn't a great end to the season for me," Kershaw said.

"But I feel like I have shown what I can do and with a two-year extension I've got plenty of time to get back fully fit and prove myself again.

"I have plenty of hard work ahead of me in my road to recovery, but it's a challenge I'm going full throttle at."

Trinity head coach Willie Poching said: "He's another of our homegrown talents and he showed this year that he has some great football ahead of him.

"His progression through his performances in 2021 put him in the company of some of our most consistent performers and we look forward to Lee recovering from his injury and coming back stronger, faster and even better for us."