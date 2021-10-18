Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lachlan Coote has been brought in as number one full-back, while Ben Crooks is now a first-choice winger

Full-back Lachlan Coote and centre Ben Crooks could both miss the start of Hull KR's 2022 Super League season after undergoing surgery on respective shoulder problems.

Coote, 31, joined the Robins from 2021 champions St Helens where he scored 34 tries and kicked 284 goals in 66 games.

The Scotland international is one of Hull KR's key signings for next season.

Crooks, 28, was a mainstay of Tony Smith's side that made it to the Super League play-off semi-final.

He scored ten tries in Super League, finishing in the top-20 scorers list.

Smith and Hull KR hope both players will return in early 2022, with the season tipped to start at the end of January to create space for the World Cup in October.