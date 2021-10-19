Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Samisoni Langi was a key figure for Catalans with seven tries in 22 games during the 2021 season

Tonga international Samisoni Langi has signed a new one-year deal at Catalans Dragons, after previously securing release from a move to Wakefield.

The 28-year-old, who helped the Dragons to the Grand Final in 2021, will remain in Perpignan for a fifth season, having scored 19 tries in 87 games.

Centre or stand-off Langi was set for Trinity in 2022, but agreed a deal to rip up the contract last month.

"My family and I are happy to be extending our stay," Langi said.

"I am proud to be able to represent this great region. It's been our home for the last four years and I am happy to still call it that.

"This team is where I feel my journey truly began. One more dance to go."