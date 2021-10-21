Alex Walmsley made his England debut at the 2017 World Cup and is set to win his sixth cap on Saturday

France v England International Test double-header Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus, Perpignan Date: Saturday, 23 October Kick-off: 12:00 BST women, 14:30 BST men Coverage: Live on BBC Two (women's) and BBC One (men's), with text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England prop Alex Walmsley says he and his team-mates are expecting to walk into a "lion's cage" when they step onto the field in Perpignan for Saturday's one-off Test match against France.

The St Helens prop is predicting a hostile environment and genuinely tough encounter against a resurgent French national side. And he can't wait.

"There's going to be big crowd there, the atmosphere is going to be immense," Walmsley told the 5 Live Rugby League podcast.

"We're going into the lion's cage and we're going to get a hostile feeling. But these are the games you really want to play in."

The game will be played on the day the Rugby League World Cup 2021 should have kicked off, with England originally scheduled to play Samoa at St James' Park, Newcastle.

But that tournament has now been put back to next year following the withdrawal of Australia and New Zealand after they cited Covid concerns.

Saturday will also be Shaun Wane's first official Test match in charge of England, having overseen the 26-24 defeat by the Combined All Stars back in June.

Walmsley, 31, has welcomed the timing of this game and the level of opposition England will face.

"It's what we need," he added. "We haven't done much video yet on the French team.

"We've certainly looked at ourselves and we want to make sure that with so many new faces coming into the squad we're going to look after our own protocols and make sure we're all singing from the same hymn sheet.

"But we know what to expect from France and you only need to see what the two French clubs have done in Super League and the Championship this year to know what kind of team we're going to come up against.

"They're going to throw it about, they're going to play with a lot of freedom. They like to off-load, they like to throw the ball about and challenge you in different areas.

"And when you've got a physical pack in the middle it's certainly going to be a big challenge, but we're looking forward to it."

Walmsley helped St Helens win a third Super League Grand Final in a row with victory over Catalans Dragons

Fresh from helping St Helens seal a Grand Final and Challenge Cup double, Walmsley could have been forgiven for wanting a break, given the physical toll that his body takes in his 'wrecking-ball' role down the middle.

But there was never any hesitation for him to put his hand up to play this final match of the 2021 season.

"The way things have gone in the last 18 months I feel like I've missed out on a few caps," added Walmsley. "Obviously the World Cup is not happening this year and we missed out on the series against Australia last year.

"I wouldn't say I was at the twilight of my career, but I'm certainly at the back end and I want to make sure I can grasp every opportunity I can to pull on the jersey and sing the anthem and play for England. It is the pinnacle."

After the Test in France, England will play only two games ahead of next autumn's World Cup - a mid-season meeting with the All Stars again and then a warm-up against Fiji a couple of weeks ahead of the tournament.

Walmsley reckons that's enough, as long as the game gives its support to the national team.

This year's All Star game saw several players pulled out by their clubs because of injury, and a round of Super League fixtures took place on the same weekend as the international.

"This year for me, I might be going off script here, I was disappointed how it was put together in terms of the lack of support," said Walmsley.

"If we're going to back our country and back the England team to have a successful World Cup, then we need all of the Super League clubs and the RFL to back it and give us a standalone fixture that gives us an opportunity to go and perform."

But, for the moment, he's relishing the challenge of the French.

"Victory first would be nice, performance is a very close second," added Walmsley.

"It's a big week, Shaun [Wane's] first full International Test match as coach, and we want to go out and get the victory. But we'll be putting a big emphasis on our performance as well."