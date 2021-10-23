Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sitaleki Akauola was signed by Warrington from Penrith Panthers in August 2017

Salford have signed Tonga international Sitaleki Akauola from Warrington.

The 29-year-old forward, who spent four seasons at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, has signed a two-year contract.

Salford director of rugby and operations Ian Blease said: "Sita wanted to come to Salford to show what a quality player he really is.

"He's a fantastic acquisition as we aim to challenge at the top of Super League again. He adds strength, athleticism, size and versatility to the pack."

Salford, Grand Final runners-up in 2019 and beaten Challenge Cup finalists in 2020, finished 11th in Super League in 2021.

They won just seven of their 22 matches to finish 10 points clear of relegated Leigh.

That triggered the end-of-season departure of head coach Richard Marshall after just a year in charge, following the departure of Ian Watson to Huddersfield.

Marshall has not yet been replaced, but this is already Salford's third new signing for 2022, following Leeds prop King Vuniyayawa and North Queensland Cowboys back-rower Shane Wright.