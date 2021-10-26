Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rich Hunwicks worked with England's players for several years, including the 2017 World Cup

Former England and Catalans Dragons specialist coach Rich Hunwicks has returned to Leeds Rhinos to take up a role as the new performance director.

Hunwicks will be responsible for the Rhinos' strength and conditioning and other performance-related programmes.

He had the same role when England reached the World Cup final in 2017, and with Catalans as they made the Grand Final and Challenge Cup finals.

"It is going to be a fresh challenge to help this group," Hunwicks said.

"They are a vibrant squad with a great deal of potential who are a credit to the organisation; which continues to produce quality players."

Head coach Richard Agar added: "He has a proven track record of success. Personally, I am looking forward to working with him and seeing him develop our young players to fulfil their potential.

"He is used to working with world class players and I know he will bring the very best out of our group. I know Richard will drive our high performance department to be the best it can possibly be."