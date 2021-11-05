Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Salford Red Devils have appointed Paul Rowley as their new head coach.

The former Leigh Centurions and Toronto Wolfpack coach has been working for the club as coaching consultant since the 2019 Super League season.

He replaces Richard Marshall, who left at the end of the 2021 campaign.

"I want to lift standards at the club throughout and create a different environment - one that walks a little bit taller," Rowley told the club website. external-link

