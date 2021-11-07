Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

James Ford led York City Knights to this year's 1895 Cup final at Wembley

York City Knights head coach James Ford has signed a three-year deal to run until the end of the 2024 season.

The Castleford-born 39-year-old has been in charge since 2018 and been linked with jobs in Super League since establishing himself at York.

He led the club to Wembley in the 1895 Cup final, having previously won promotion to the Championship and also guided the Knights to the play-offs.

"It's a project that I'm really enjoying," said Ford.

"Over the time I've been here, the progress the club has made is very clear and evident.

"The thing that excites me the most, however, is the potential of the club. I don't think we've got anywhere close to fulfilling the club's potential yet, which is really exciting."