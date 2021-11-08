Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ethan Ryan started his career at Bradford Bulls

Hull KR winger Ethan Ryan will have wrist surgery to repair an earlier scaphoid injury, which ended his 2021 season prematurely.

The 25-year-old Ireland international has had cruel luck with injuries, having struggled with his other wrist during the 2020 campaign.

Ryan will be in a cast for eight weeks before gradually returning to training.