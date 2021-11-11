Junior Vasuitoga is a member of the 84 Medical Supply Squadron based near Chippenham

Castleford Tigers have taken serving British Army soldier Junior Vasuitoga on trial over pre-season.

The 26-year-old Fijian has featured for the British Army's rugby union and sevens sides.

"The kid is an athlete and he's got a striker's instinct," Tigers coach Lee Radford told BBC Radio Leeds.

"He's very green, but to get him in during pre-season is a fantastic opportunity for him and for us to have a good look at him."

He added: "Coming from a military background he carries himself very well and he's way up front in some of the physical things we're doing, as you'd expect.

"If he comes good, then fantastic and if not, then he'll be better for the experience and we'll have looked after him as best we can."

In recent seasons fellow Fijians Ratu Naulago and Mitieli Vulikijapani have joined Hull FC from the British Army, with the former now playing for Bristol Bears in rugby union's Premiership.

Vasuitoga, who has been involved in the Army's union set-up since joining in 2016, is hopeful he can earn a deal with the Super League side.

"It's been new, for me personally I am still trying to sink in that emotion that I am here. When I've got onto the pitch with the lads I was like, 'so this is how the professionals train,' it is another level," he told the club website.

"It is my sort of mission, when I got told I could come here I didn't think of second chances, I want to go and get it. When I started knowing I would be on trial, I began to prepare myself for these three months. I'll be doing my best and hopefully, I will earn a contract at the end."