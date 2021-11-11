Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

New Wigan signing Cade Cust can play in the halves as well as at hooker

Wigan Warriors have signed half-back Cade Cust on a two-year deal from NRL side Manly Warringah Sea Eagles with the option of a further year.

Cust came through his local junior side Scone Thoroughbreds before being scouted by Manly where he developed.

The 23-year-old has played 27 games in the NRL for Manly, scoring nine tries.

"I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity and I am really looking forward to what the next few years will bring," he told the club website.

"I can't wait to get to work and play at such a prestige club like Wigan."

Cust's arrival at the Cherry and Whites fills the gap left by Jackson Hastings, with the former Man of Steel leaving the club at the end of the season to rejoin the NRL with Wests Tigers.

A versatile Indigenous All Star, Cust can be utilised in the halves as well as at hooker and was released from his contract with Manly to join Wigan.

"We knew we had to work our hardest to make this signing happen," head coach Matt Peet said.

"He fits the criteria that we had decided on as a player and as a person. We feel that our fans will enjoy watching him and his teammates will love playing with him. We also feel that our system will develop him on and off the field."