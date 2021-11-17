Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Iain Thornley scored against Wigan Warriors for Leigh Centurions in their narrow defeat at the beginning of the 2020 Super League season

Wigan Warriors have re-signed outside back Iain Thornley on a two-year deal from relegated side Leigh Centurions.

Thornley, 30, came through Wigan's academy but crossed codes to join Sale Sharks and later Leeds Carnegie.

He returned to rugby league with Wigan in 2012 and spent three years at the club, winning a Challenge Cup and Super League double the following year.

"I'm really excited and I can't wait to get started. Wigan were really keen, and I was made up," he said.

"It's been a full circle for me. I started at Wigan when I was 11-year-old, so it's great to be back and see familiar faces. Being a Wigan lad, I can't wait to represent the badge and shirt again.

"My aim is to show what I can do and show why I've been signed. I want to come in and knuckle down in pre season, do my best to get that starting spot and show what I can do on the pitch."

In addition to Thornley's return, the Cherry and Whites have also signed 20-year-old Ramon Silva from London Broncos' academy.

Silva, who was born in Brazil, spent three seasons with the Broncos and played alongside Warriors forward Kai Pearce-Paul.