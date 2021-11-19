Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Australia beat England in Brisbane to win the 2017 men's World Cup

Manchester will host the three finals of the 2021 World Cup over one weekend in a historic climax to the revised 61-match tournament schedule.

The five-week tournament in England, set to start last month, was postponed for a year after Australia and New Zealand withdrew because of "safety concerns" related to Covid-19.

It will now take place between 15 October and 19 November next year.

Only five games have been impacted by the year-long postponement.

The changes involve the switching of two fixtures between existing venues in Leeds and Hull and the relocation of fixtures from Anfield and the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

In the men's tournament, the match between holders Australia and Fiji on the opening day will now take place at Headingley, Leeds, as a result of a clash with another event in Hull.

In return, the MKM Stadium, Hull, will host New Zealand v Jamaica in Group C on 22 October - a fixture that was scheduled to be played in Leeds.

Anfield, which was set to stage a women's match between England and Canada and a men's quarter-final, is no longer available as a result of expansion work at Liverpool FC's stadium.

The city's M&S Bank Arena - where the wheelchair final was planned to take place on 26 November - is also unavailable.

England will still open the tournament with a group game against Samoa at St James' Park, Newcastle, on 15 October while Headingley will open the women's competition on 1 November.

A double-header at the Copper Box, London, will kick-off the wheelchair event on 3 November.

All 61 games will be shown live on BBC channels.

Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium will stage a double-header which includes the second men's quarter-final as well as England women v Canada women on 5 November.

Manchester will create sporting history as the venue for all three tournament finals, including a men's and women's double-header at Old Trafford.

RLWC2021 chief executive Jon Dutton said: "We have achieved our objective in delivering minimal disruption to the existing 61-match schedule and I want to place on record my thanks to all those who have made it possible.

"Every host town and city who joined us on this journey remains involved and they will set the stage for the very best that the sport has to offer. There are world-class, compelling matches, across all three tournaments at some of the most iconic venues across England."

A total of 32 teams across 21 competing nations will participate in the men's, women's and wheelchair events, with Dutton calling it a "bigger and better" tournament in 2022.