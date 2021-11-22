Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sam Moa ended his spell at Catalans in 2020 to play for Lezignan in the French league

Catalans Dragons have appointed former prop Sam Moa to Steve McNamara's staff as an assistant coach.

Moa, who played for New Zealand and Tonga internationally in addition to Sydney Roosters, Hull and the Dragons, finished his career at Lezignan.

The 35-year-old joins former team-mate Thomas Bosc on the staff at a club where he won the Challenge Cup in 2018.

"I have a greater appreciation for what rugby league means to the people of this region of France," Moa said.

"I am very grateful for my time as a player & assistant coach with Lezignan where I have gained some valuable experience.

"I look forward to working alongside Steve, Thomas and the staff at the Dragons as a collective in order to help the team and the club take the necessary steps to fulfilling its huge potential."