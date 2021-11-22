Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Magic Weekend has attracted its biggest crowds since inception at Newcastle

Betfred Super League Magic Weekend Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle Date: 9-10 July, 2022

Super League's Magic Weekend will be held at Newcastle United's St James' Park over the weekend of 9-10 July next season, it has been confirmed.

The event has been held at the stadium for five of the last seven years, with Liverpool's Anfield hosting in 2019 and no event in 2020 because of Covid-19.

There will be three derbies with St Helens versus Wigan, Leeds against Castleford and Hull KR versus Hull FC.

"We're delighted to be returning," said chief commercial officer Rhodri Jones.

"It was great to be back in Newcastle in 2021, and even more so with fans back in the stadium.

"I look forward to seeing the stadium, fan zone and city brimming with rugby league fans again next year."

Fixtures

Saturday, 9 July

Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse Olympique (14:30 BST)

St Helens v Wigan Warriors (16:45 BST)

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers (19:00 BST)

Sunday, 10 July

Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils (13:00 BST)

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves (15:15 BST)

Hull KR v Hull FC (17:30 BST)

"One of the city's highlights"

Brought in initially as an exhibition of the game for expansion purposes, the Magic Weekend has been held at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Edinburgh's Murrayfield and Manchester City's Etihad Stadium in addition to St James' and Anfield.

However, Newcastle has proved popular with supporters, with the top three overall attendances, and the highest daily figure both coming at the venue.

"Magic Weekend has firmly cemented itself as one of the highlights of Newcastle's sporting calendar and I'm delighted that this festival of rugby league is returning to Newcastle in 2022," councillor Ged Bell from Newcastle City Council said.

"It's always brilliant to see fans from around the country assemble in Newcastle for an incredibly vibrant and enjoyable weekend. They pack the stands of St James' Park and provide a bumper weekend of trade to the bars, restaurants, hotels and shops in Newcastle and the wider region."