Richie Myler has scored 35 tries in 93 appearances for Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos utility-back Richie Myler has signed a new three-year deal.

The 31-year-old England international joined the Rhinos from Catalans Dragons in 2018.

"I am really pleased to have got my new deal finalised and I am looking forward to the next three years," he told the club website. external-link

"There is an incredible family atmosphere at the club and I can not wait to be part of what this group can achieve in the next few years."