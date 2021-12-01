Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tyrone May, who leapt onto his teammates at the end of October's Grand Final, was an interchange in the win

Catalans Dragons have signed centre Tyrone May on a one-year deal, following his release by Australian National Rugby League premiers Penrith.

The 25-year-old made a social media post after the 2021 Grand Final which triggered an NRL integrity unit fine and termination of his Panthers deal. external-link

May, who pleaded guilty to recording intimate images without consent in 2020, scored 10 tries in 56 NRL games.

"I'm very grateful for this opportunity," May said of his move.

"I can't thank the coach Steve McNamara, [general manager] Alex Chan and the president Bernard Guasch enough for allowing me to come to such a great club with an amazing fan base.

"I'm eager to meet my new team-mates and gain their respect by working hard to go one better this year."

The Samoa international arrives at the Stade Gilbert Brutus having played a part in Ivan Cleary's side's 2021 NRL premiership win, playing 13 minutes of their Grand Final against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

"Tyrone will add great quality, depth and competition for places within our team," head coach Steve McNamara said.

"He arrives as a current Grand Final winner and his versatility and ability to play many positions to a high standard will be a huge asset for us."

May's arrival follows the controversial signing of Israel Folau in 2020, after the former Queensland and Australia international had been released by Australian rugby union for homophobic social media posts.