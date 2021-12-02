Will Dagger: Hull KR full-back faces surgery on ankle ligament damage

Will Dagger
Will Dagger played 17 games for the Robins in the 2021 Super League season

Hull KR full-back Will Dagger will have surgery to repair ankle ligament damage on Friday, and is hoping to return to fitness in early 2022.

The 22-year-old has played 51 games for Rovers and Warrington, including 17 for the Robins as they reached last season's play-off semi-finals.

Dagger will join Lachlan Coote plus outside backs Ethan Ryan and Ben Crooks in post-surgery rehabilitation.

Coote joined from champions St Helens to challenge Dagger at full-back.

