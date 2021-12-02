Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tim Lafai played a trial match for Parra but did feature in reserve grade before the season was halted

Super League side Salford Red Devils have signed Samoa centre Tim Lafai on a one-year deal.

The 30-year-old joined Parramatta in 2021 but played just four games before the New South Wales Cup was halted because of Covid.

Lafai scored 50 tries in 170 games for Canterbury Bulldogs over two spells and the St George Illawarra Dragons.

"I'm looking forward to this new chapter in my career and I can't wait to get to work," Lafai said.

"My family and I are excited to be part of the Salford community and we're grateful for this opportunity."

Head coach Paul Rowley has sought cover in the three-quarters for the new season given the injuries to Harvey Livett and Kallum Watkins.

"As it stands, we would not be able to fill an established back line due to a few of our lads out through injury for the start of the season," Rowley said.

"Not only does Tim help to fill a gap, he will fill it with much-needed experience and quality and I'm really pleased to have him on board."

He joins Marc Sneyd, Shane Wright, Deon Cross and props Sitaleki Akauola and King Vuniyayawa as new arrivals at Salford for 2022.