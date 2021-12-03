Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tom Holroyd scored two tries for Leeds Rhinos last season and made 16 Super League appearances

Leeds Rhinos prop Tom Holroyd has signed a new four-year deal to remain with the Super League side until the end of the 2025 season.

The 20-year-old has made 29 appearances for the club since 2018 and gone on to play for England Knights.

"It is a big thing for me to sign a long-term contract with the club," Holroyd told the club's website.

"It's been a dream of mine and I want to play here for a long time. I love this team and want to be part of it."

"Every time I pull on the Leeds jersey, it gives me goosebumps because playing for this club is all I've ever wanted to do."

Holroyd's new deal comes as Leeds also send Jarrod O'Connor, Muizz Mustapha and Corey Johnson on loan to Championship side Bradford for the start of next season.

The deal to send the trio to Odsal is part of a new agreement between the two clubs, who will face each other in a pre-season friendly in Bradford on 23 January.