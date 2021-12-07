Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tara Stanley has scored 96 points for England in 13 international appearances

York City Knights have signed England full-back Tara Stanley from Women's Super League rivals Castleford Tigers for the 2022 campaign.

Stanley, a 2018 Woman of Steel nominee with Tigers, has won 13 England caps.

The 28-year-old becomes the first close-season signing made by York, who reached the play-offs after finishing fourth last term.

"She will be a fantastic asset at the back," Knights director of rugby Lindsay Anfield told the club website. external-link

"To add that confidence and that experience of bossing the defensive line is going to be huge for us.

"Hopefully, Tara will add to our ability to compete with the best teams in the league next season."